A Clyde players' positive Covid-19 test led to the home game against East Fife being postponed

Manager Darren Young says it is "scandalous" that East Fife were asked to put their players under "unnecessary risk" by facing Clyde.

Tuesday's League 1 match was delayed 15 minutes then called off following a Clyde player's positive Covid-19 test.

Young says his team were only informed of the positive result when they were going on to the pitch.

"I consulted the players and chairman and straight away it was a complete no-no," he said.

"The player had already been in the changing room, done the warm-up and mixed with all the other players.

"He had also travelled up and down on the bus to Peterhead and played some part in that game [last Saturday]."

Young disputed Clyde's claim that the SPFL and Scottish FA joint response group conducted a review and gave the game the go-ahead. BBC Scotland has approached the governing bodies for comment.

Writing on social media to clarify his club's decision not to play, Young added that his priority was to safeguard the health of his squad and their families.

"Several of the players' partners are heavily pregnant and quite rightly refused to put their families at risk," he said.

"Several other boys are self-employed and and were also unwilling to take the risk, because if they were to isolate due to track and trace they would have a loss of earnings as well as being unable to play for us on Thursday or next Tuesday.

"I find it scandalous that all through the past year where safety and the wellbeing of players/staff is paramount we were asked if we were willing to take that risk."

The SPFL has yet to confirm a new date for the game. With the division having split in two, Clyde occupy the relegation play-off position with three matches remaining, while sixth-place East Fife are safe from the drop.