Gary Johnson led Torquay United to the 2019 National League South title in his first season in charge

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has hailed the spirit of his side after scoring a second goal deep in stoppage time to rescue points in as many games.

Scott Boden's goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time saw the Gulls beat Aldershot Town 2-1 on Tuesday.

Ben Wynter's 98th-minute goal secured a 2-2 draw with Notts County on Saturday.

"That's a group of lads that want to do well, and they want to do well not only for themselves, but for their teammates," Johnson told BBC Devon.

"That can be a big thing that's very strong if you've got a group of lads like that," he added.

Having returned to the top of the table after Saturday's late draw, Boden's winner ensured the Gulls stayed there with second-placed Sutton United beating Barnet 1-0 to move a point behind Torquay with a game in hand.

The Gulls still have six games left in the National League's delayed season with their next four matches against Eastleigh, Chesterfield, Bromley and Stockport who are all either in the play-off places or aiming for them.

Johnson's side start by hosting seventh-placed Eastleigh on Saturday before travelling to sixth-placed Chesterfield 48 hours later.

"The boys have worked very, very hard," added Johnson, whose side are aiming for a return to the English Football League after seven years in non-league football.

"We've got to get through these next two games on spirit, on hope - on all that sort of thing - and that's what we've got in abundance, so let's hope over the next few games we can keep this going."