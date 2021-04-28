Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson joined the club from Grimsby in May 2017

Wrexham captain Shaun Pearson says the players are "desperate" to see the club return to the football league.

The Dragons were relegated from League Two in 2008 and have spent 13 straight seasons playing in the National League.

And with a play-off place still in their control, Pearson hopes Wrexham can end to their non-league spell.

"One thing you're reminded of here is how long the club has been down at this level and we are desperate to end that," said Pearson.

"From a personal point a view it would be unbelievable to lead this club to promotion and back to the football league, it would be a fantastic achievement as a group.

"And I know it is a cliché but we are taking it a game at a time and looking forward to the next one, once you're in the play-offs anyone can win it."

With seven games remaining, Wrexham sit ninth in the National League, two points off the play-off places but with a game in hand over most of their rivals.

Next up for Dean Keates' side is a home match on 1 May against 15th-place Solihull Moors before they travel to Maidenhead just two days later.

Documentary cameras now 'second nature'

When 'Ryan and Rob' visited Wrexham...

Since the new Wrexham owners, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney announced their takeover of the club, filming began for a documentary on the club.

The making of a documentary was one reason behind the duo's decision to take control of the north Wales club, which was confirmed in February.

Going forward the new owners say they plan to turn Wrexham into "a global force", but until this season is finished, Pearson says the changes at the club have been minimal.

"Not a great deal has changed as of yet," said Pearson.

"I think things will start to happen in the summer with a view to moving forward next season and long term.

"There are obviously cameras for the documentary which has been different for players at our level and something we've had to adapt to but after a while it becomes normal and other than that things are normal.

"They aren't filming quite as much at the moment but it was very strange at the start without a doubt, as time went on it became second nature and it's just something you get used to over time.

"There was talk of us players having a video call with the owners but to be honest I think we can leave that until the end of the season.

"Maybe if we get promoted they will fly us out there to meet them in person."