Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The Scottish FA, SPFL and SWF will boycott Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for four days

Scottish football clubs will join a boycott of social media platforms in an effort to combat online abuse and discrimination.

The temporary move, which coincides with action taken by English football, rugby and cricket teams, will run from 30 April to 3 May.

All of Scottish football's governing bodies and PFA Scotland are involved.

"The abuse by those hiding behind keyboards must stop," said PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart.

"We call upon social media companies to engage in meaningful dialogue with a view to providing a mechanism to stop and report all forms of abuse to the relevant authorities.

"Comments can be hurtful to players and their families and have a profound effect on their lives. In 2021 our members deserve much better."

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster added: "Discrimination of any kind has absolutely no place in Scottish football and the online abuse received by some of those involved in our national game is absolutely abhorrent.

"Players and supporters from diverse backgrounds have played, and continue to play, an enormously positive and valued role in our game. Diversity is part of what makes Scottish football what it is, it should be protected and championed.

"Social media provides a wonderful platform for clubs of all sizes to communicate with their fans. It's a platform that our clubs have used to great effect in recent years but it is also a medium that is being abused by a vile and mindless minority."

Vivienne MacLaren, Scottish Women's Football chair said: "The exposure the women's game continues to get across all media channels is extremely exciting for us all.

"What has sadly come along with this wider reach has been an increase in abusive and discriminatory language targeted at those involved in our game.

"This has been particularly prevalent on social media and we have made it very clear we will not tolerate this.

"We hope that this action reminds media owners that they must stand up to this abusive behaviour and make perpetrators think twice."