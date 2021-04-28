Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield threaten the Sion Swifts goal during Wednesday night's league opener

Women's Premiership champions Glentoran began the campaign by beating Crusaders 1-0 while Linfield and Cliftonville also secured wins.

Teenage midfielder Danielle McDowell finished at the backpost on 65 minutes to give the Glens a home victory.

Alison Smyth's double helped last year's runner-up Linfield to a comfortable 3-0 win over Sion Swifts.

Marissa Callaghan and NI team-mate Caitlin McGuinness were on target as Cliftonville beat Derry City 4-0.

Reds captain Callaghan open the scoring in the 13th minute by rounding Candystripes goalkeeper Clare Friel, before 18-year-old McGuinness netted on her debut after joining from Sion Swifts.

Caitlin's sister Kirsty emerged as a second-half substitute and she was the provider for Naimh Connolly adding a third five minutes after the break.

Connolly bagged her second and the Reds' fourth on the hour mark.

Smyth's close-range effort broke the deadlock for Linfield six minutes before the break and she won and converted a penalty just after the hour mark.

Her second goal made it 3-0 - Sion goalkeeper Denise McElhinney unfortunately got the final touch from a Blues corner five minutes before.

2021 Women's Premiership results