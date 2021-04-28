Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Harvey Barnes was stretchered off during Leicester's 3-1 defeat by Arsenal in February

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes will miss the rest of the Premier League season in order to have further surgery on his left knee.

The 23-year-old has not played since picking up the injury in Leicester's 3-1 defeat against Arsenal in February.

He will be unavailable for selection for England at Euro 2020, with a 26-man squad to be named in late May.

"It's a shame he will miss the Euros because he has been outstanding," Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Leicester are third in the league and within touching distance of qualifying for the Champions League.

The England winger had surgery earlier this year but Rodgers said he has since suffered a "slight setback" in his recovery.

"The plan is to get Harvey through the second operation and be back for pre-season," Rodgers added.

"The most important thing is to get his knee right."

Leicester face Southampton on Friday at 20:00 BST.