Nigel Pearson guided Leicester City to the Championship title in 2014

Former Leicester and Watford boss Nigel Pearson has agreed a three-year deal to remain as manager of Bristol City.

The 57-year-old was appointed by the Robins in February on a contract until the end of the season, replacing the sacked Dean Holden.

Pearson has won two of his 12 games in charge of the Championship club, losing seven times.

The Ashton Gate outfit are on a run of eight games without a win and sit 18th in the table.

"I'm delighted to become permanent manager," Pearson said.

"This is such a fantastic opportunity at a sound football club that has so much more potential.

"I want to be part of a team that gets to the Premier League. It's going to be a tough journey and we'll need the right people on board to achieve it but I'm excited about the possibilities ahead."

Pearson was previously in charge at Watford last season but parted company with the Hornets two games before the end of the campaign.

He has a Championship promotion on his managerial CV, at Leicester City in 2014, and also kept the Foxes in the top flight the following season with a remarkable late run to secure survival.