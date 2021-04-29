Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brora Rangers and Kelty Hearts will face each other for a shot at promotion to the SPFL after the league confirmed the pyramid play-offs will go ahead.

Brora and Kelty were declared champions of the Highland and Lowland Leagues at the end of March after playing three and 13 games respectively.

They will play a two-legged tie with the winners facing League 2's bottom club for a place in the bottom tier.

Brechin City are currently eight points adrift at the foot of League 2.

More to follow.