Marsch helped Leipzig to a German Cup final and top-three finish in the Bundesliga when he was assistant coach to Ralf Rangnick during the 2018/19 season

RB Leipzig have announced that American Jesse Marsch will replace Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager.

Red Bull Salzburg coach Marsch will start the role on a two-year deal when Nagelsmann leaves to become Bayern Munich boss at the end of the season.

Marsch, 47, was assistant coach at Leipzig during the 2018/19 season.

"Jesse knows the club, the city of Leipzig and, above all, the club and playing philosophy," said Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff. external-link

Marsch had a spell as coach of Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls and, after his stint at Leipzig, made the switch to Red Bull Salzburg.

He won the league and cup double with the Austrian side last season and is on course to do the same again in the current campaign.

"Jesse has been part of the Red Bull football group for over six years now and has done incredible work in all his roles so far, constantly developing step-by-step," added Mintzlaff.