Leyton Orient Women reached the third round of this season's Women's FA Cup and play in Women's National League Division One South East

Leyton Orient have cut ties with the women's team that bears the League Two men's club's name after six years.

The Brisbane Road club is to set up its own women's academy and a first team that will compete in the sixth tier of the women's football system.

The current Leyton Orient Women side, who took up the name in 2015, play in the fourth tier and will be renamed.

In a statement the current women's team said it was "intensely disappointed" by the League Two club's decision.

They said they had no prior warning of the men's team's plans, which they were first told about on Tuesday, 20 April.

"LOFC have removed the women's teams' ability to play under the Orient name and identity, and have done so in an unhelpful and damaging way, without due consideration for the impact on players and volunteers," the statement from the women's team added.

"As a club who have already proudly and successfully represented Leyton Orient, LOWFC offered them the opportunity to take over our FA Women's National League (WNL) tier four licence and manage the current women's structure internally.

"However, LOFC declined even to consider or discuss this option.

"This would have enabled LOFC to continue to have WNL teams and provide the new girls' academy with a clear pathway into a high level of women's football."

The team, who were known as KIKK United until 2015, will have to find a new name by 1 May in order to meet a Football Association deadline.

Speaking about Leyton Orient's plans to set up their new women's team, director of football Martin Ling said: "We believe there is a huge opportunity in the local area to open doors for female players to become part of our new set-up and progress their own ambitions as footballers."

"We will be establishing key relationships with local professional and grassroots clubs and hope to make progression at all levels.

"Whilst we will be initially dropping down within the pyramid, for us there is a bigger long-term picture involving increased activity and opportunities for more players."

As part of the changes Leyton Orient have promised they will not approach any players currently registered with the soon to be renamed Leyton Orient Women side.