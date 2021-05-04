Will (L-R) Hal Robson-Kanu, Chris Gunter and Tyler Roberts make the cut for Wales' Euro 2020 squad?

As Euro 2020 approaches, some Wales players face a nervous wait to discover if they will be included in the final squad.

Assistant coach Robert Page will take charge this summer in the absence of manager Ryan Giggs, who has denied assaulting two women.

Page may already have decided on much of his squad but, with Uefa expanding the permitted squad sizes from 23 to 26, there could yet be some tricky selections.

So who is already assured of their place? Who will the marginal calls concern? And might there be any surprise inclusions?

Whose bags are already packed?

These are the no-brainers, the obvious selections. Fitness-permitting, there are players Page is almost certain to pick.

Captain Gareth Bale, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham defender Ben Davies come to mind, as does Joe Allen, who was named in the Euro 2016 team of the tournament after Wales reached the semi-finals.

There are other stalwarts of that campaign, such as goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who are guaranteed picks, while a new generation of players will be well represented too.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Daniel James and Harry Wilson are yet to play at a major tournament but they will be expected to feature prominently at Euro 2020.

So what about the rest?

With 18 players almost certain to be included, that leaves Page with up to eight spots to fill in his squad.

In goal, the most likely player to disturb the settled three of Hennessey, Adam Davies and Danny Ward is Tom King, the Newport County goalkeeper who has yet to play for Wales but has been named in previous squads.

Defensive places are up for grabs. Record cap holder Chris Gunter does not start as often for Wales as he once did but, as someone who can play in almost any position in defence, the 31-year-old's versatility could be an asset.

Luton Town centre-back Tom Lockyer has featured regularly in recent years but is an injury doubt, which could benefit Swansea City's 20-year-old central defender, Ben Cabango.

Stoke City full-back Rhys Norrington-Davies has done well in his four international appearances to date and is another who offers versatility. His club colleague James Chester played in every Wales game at Euro 2016 but has not played for his country since 2018.

Beyond first-team players such as Ramsey, Allen, Ampadu and Joe Morrell, central midfield is an area where Page might have some difficult decisions to make.

Cardiff City's Jonny Williams is a firm favourite among Wales fans and, having featured at Euro 2016, he could offer valuable experience this summer.

Matt Smith, Manchester City's 21-year-old on loan at Doncaster Rovers, enhanced his chances of being included with an assured display in the March friendly win over Mexico.

Although Dylan Levitt has found opportunities limited at Croatian club Istra 1961 since joining on loan from Manchester United, the 20-year-old has been a regular in recent Wales squads.

Josh Sheehan has also been included lately, despite playing in League Two for Newport, while Will Vaulks is pushing for a recall after some strong performances for Cardiff.

Similar to the situation in midfield, there will be competition for the back-up places in Wales' attack.

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts would be expected to make the final squad, having played in midfield as well as his favoured position up front for his Premier League club.

However, he will not have helped his cause after being sent home from Wales' squad in March following a "breach of protocol", along with Hal Robson-Kanu and Rabbi Matondo.

Robson-Kanu, a Euro 2016 hero after his breathtaking goal in the quarter-final win over Belgium, has reversed his decision to retire from international football but the West Brom forward has not played much for Wales since his return.

Matondo has blistering pace but has offered little else in his eight Wales appearances to date and, although he has struggled at Stoke on loan from German club Schalke, the 20-year-old may be viewed as a potential impact sub for Euro 2020.

Derby County forward Tom Lawrence has 22 caps to his name and demonstrated a hitherto unknown versatility when he started at left wing-back against Mexico.

On the fringes of the squad, 19-year-old Brennan Johnson has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Lincoln City on loan from Nottingham Forest, earning two Wales caps.

Another who has impressed in League One is Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, who has 16 league goals this season. Having not yet been included in a senior Wales squad, the 21-year-old would be a real bolter if he made the cut for Euro 2020.

These are some of the decisions facing Page before the 1 June deadline for naming his final squad for Euro 2020.

As Wales start their campaign against Switzerland on 12 June, which starting line-up would you select for their tournament opener in Baku?