Last updated on .From the section Football

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham joined up to the ESL before pulling out

Executives at clubs involved in the failed European Super League have been forced to resign from advisory roles at the Premier League.

The move is a consequence of the so-called 'Big Six' teams attempting to set up a league which drew widespread criticism before it fell apart.

The 14 other Premier League clubs felt betrayed by the move and demanded that executives involved, including Manchester United's Ed Woodward, Liverpool's Tom Werner and Manchester City's Ferran Soriano, step down.

Woodward and Werner will no longer sit on the Premier League's Club Broadcast Advisory Group.

Soriano and Arsenal's chief executive Vinai Venkatesham will be removed from the Club Strategic Advisory Group, while Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck will no longer be on the Audit and Remuneration Committee.

Tottenham, who were also part of the short-lived European Super League breakaway, were not represented in the three groups, which were introduced 18 months ago and discuss ideas before they are presented to clubs to vote on.

The resignations will not effect any of the six clubs' voting rights.