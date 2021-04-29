Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Michael McGovern made his debut for Norwich in the 2016-17 season

Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Michael McGovern has signed a new contract with Norwich City to run until the summer of 2023.

The 36-year-old joined the Canaries in 2016 and has gone on to make 41 appearances, including 10 outings in this season's promotion campaign.

McGovern began his career at Celtic and also had spells at clubs such as Ross County, Falkirk and Hamilton.

"It's good to have that little bit of security," McGovern said. external-link

"It was nice to come in and contribute towards some wins and get some game time when Tim (Krul) was injured. Ultimately, the team is the most important thing."