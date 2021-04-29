Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Defender Kyle Naughton joined Swansea from Tottenham in January 2015

Kyle Naughton has signed a one-year extension with Swansea City to remain with the Championship club until at least the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 32-year-old defender will now look forward to an eighth season at the Liberty Stadium following his arrival from Tottenham in January 2015 for £5m.

Naughton has played 32 games for the promotion-chasers so far this season.

"We're delighted that he's committed to another year," Swans head coach Steve Cooper said.

"He's had an excellent season so far, and he has shown great leadership on and off the pitch.

"Kyle has shown his versatility at right-back and right centre-back, and he is a very popular member of the squad. He is highly respected and regarded as a footballer by his team-mates and the staff."

Former England Under-21 international Naughton has made more than 200 appearances for Swansea.