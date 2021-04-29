Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice will immediately serve two games of a four-match ban

Head coach Brian Rice will serve a two-game touchline ban as Hamilton Academical battle for Scottish Premiership survival.

Rice was strongly critical external-link of head of referees Crawford Allan after a Scottish Cup defeat to St Mirren.

Following a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing the 57-year-old has been suspended for four matches, two of which are suspended until 31 December.

He is due to return for Hamilton's final game at home to Kilmarnock.

Rice, whose side are currently three points adrift at the bottom of the table, will be in the stands for Saturday's match at St Mirren and the trip to Ross County on 12 May.

He was found guilty of failing to act in the best interests of football by using "insulting" words.

A second charge of criticising match officials in a way that indicates bias or incompetence or "impinge on his character" was not proven.