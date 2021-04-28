Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Partick Thistle sealed the Scottish League 1 title in style with a 5-0 hammering of Falkirk to return to the Championship at the first attempt.

Ian McCall's men have a four-point lead over Cove Rangers - who beat Montrose 2-0 to go second - with one game left.

At the other end of the table, Forfar Athletic kept their slender survival hopes alive with a dramatic late 2-1 win over second-bottom Clyde.

Peterhead guaranteed safety thanks to a 3-1 victory at East Fife.

Thistle - controversially relegated on a points-per-game average when last season ended early - knew victory over Falkirk would clinch the title and they attacked the task with relish in a dominant performance.

A Zak Rudden header was quickly followed by a Scott Tiffoney strike before Brian Graham's superb finish had the hosts 3-0 up by the break.

Rudden added his second - the in-form striker's seventh goal in six games - and Joe Cardle rounded off the resounding win.

Defeat drops Falkirk from second to fourth - behind Airdrieonians on goal difference - and leaves them needing a win from their final two games to guarantee a play-off spot.

Cove will be in the play-offs thanks to Mitch Megginson's double, which dealt a severe blow to fifth-place Montrose's hopes. The Links Park men have a five-point deficit on Falkirk and Airdrie with six to play for.

Forfar's four-year stint in the third tier looked to be over until Daniel Scally completed his double in injury time to beat visitors Clyde 2-1.

However, Clyde - two points point behind Dumbarton in the battle to avoid the relegation play-offs - need only a draw from their two remaining matches to send Forfar down.

Peterhead ensured their survival despite falling behind to an Aaron Dunsmore goal at East Fife. Derek Lyle, Andrew McDonald and Danny Strachan sent Jim McInally's men nine points clear of Clyde.