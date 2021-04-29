Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

One of Matt Targett's two goals so far for Villa was a 94th-minute winner against Brighton last season

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett has signed a contract extension committing him to the club until 2025.

The 25-year-old has started every game for the Villans in the Premier League this season, having joined from Southampton in the summer of 2019.

Villa have kept 14 clean sheets so far this season in the league.

"It's a really exciting time to be part of this project," he said. "It's amazing and I can't wait to carry on my journey here."

Targett is now aiming to get into the England squad for the first time. "I just need to keep performing consistently and I don't think I'm too far off," he said.