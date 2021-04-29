Match ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 2.
Barcelona missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they suffered a surprise home defeat by Granada.
Lionel Messi had given the hosts the lead when he combined with Antoine Griezmann before slotting into the far corner.
Barcelona missed several opportunities to add to their lead before Darwin Machis drove in the equaliser in the second half.
Substitute Jorge Molina then headed in the winner for the visitors late on.
Victory would have put Barcelona one point clear at the top of the table with five games to go but instead they stay third, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and level with Real Madrid.
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet in what looks set to be a crunch battle in the title race on Saturday, 8 May.
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1ter Stegen
- 28MinguezaSubstituted forDembéléat 72'minutes
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 5BusquetsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 81'minutes
- 20Roberto
- 21de Jong
- 27Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forGonzálezat 72'minutes
- 18Alba
- 10Messi
- 7Griezmann
- 2Dest
- 4Araujo
- 8Pjanic
- 11Dembélé
- 12Puig
- 13Murara Neto
- 15Lenglet
- 16González
- 17Machado Trincão
- 24Firpo
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
Granada
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Escandell
- 16Díaz
- 6SánchezBooked at 89mins
- 3PérezBooked at 43mins
- 2Foulquier
- 21Herrera
- 8EtekiSubstituted forGonalonsat 61'minutes
- 17Marín Ruiz
- 7SuárezSubstituted forVico Villegasat 86'minutes
- 11MachísSubstituted forMarínat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9SoldadoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMolinaat 61'minutes
- 4Gonalons
- 12Quina
- 14Vico Villegas
- 18Marín
- 23Molina
- 26Soro
- 31Fàbrega
- 35Santos da Costa
- 42Barcia
- Referee:
- Pablo González Fuertes
- Possession
- Home82%
- Away18%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away22
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 2.
Adrián Marín (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adrián Marín (Granada CF).
Offside, Barcelona. Gerard Piqué tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adrián Marín (Granada CF).
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Granada CF. Fede Vico replaces Luis Suárez.
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).
Attempt blocked. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jorge Molina (Granada CF).