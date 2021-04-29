Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1GranadaGranada2

Barcelona 1-2 Granada: Hosts miss chance to go top of La Liga with defeat

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Darwin Machis scores for Granada
Granada's win boosts their hopes of reaching the Europa League places

Barcelona missed the chance to go top of La Liga as they suffered a surprise home defeat by Granada.

Lionel Messi had given the hosts the lead when he combined with Antoine Griezmann before slotting into the far corner.

Barcelona missed several opportunities to add to their lead before Darwin Machis drove in the equaliser in the second half.

Substitute Jorge Molina then headed in the winner for the visitors late on.

Victory would have put Barcelona one point clear at the top of the table with five games to go but instead they stay third, two points behind leaders Atletico Madrid and level with Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet in what looks set to be a crunch battle in the title race on Saturday, 8 May.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 28MinguezaSubstituted forDembéléat 72'minutes
  • 3Piqué
  • 23Umtiti
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 81'minutes
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 27Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forGonzálezat 72'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 4Araujo
  • 8Pjanic
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 15Lenglet
  • 16González
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 24Firpo
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas

Granada

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Escandell
  • 16Díaz
  • 6SánchezBooked at 89mins
  • 3PérezBooked at 43mins
  • 2Foulquier
  • 21Herrera
  • 8EtekiSubstituted forGonalonsat 61'minutes
  • 17Marín Ruiz
  • 7SuárezSubstituted forVico Villegasat 86'minutes
  • 11MachísSubstituted forMarínat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 9SoldadoBooked at 20minsSubstituted forMolinaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Gonalons
  • 12Quina
  • 14Vico Villegas
  • 18Marín
  • 23Molina
  • 26Soro
  • 31Fàbrega
  • 35Santos da Costa
  • 42Barcia
Referee:
Pablo González Fuertes

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamGranada
Possession
Home82%
Away18%
Shots
Home16
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Granada CF 2.

  3. Booking

    Adrián Marín (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Marín (Granada CF).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Gerard Piqué tries a through ball, but Ousmane Dembélé is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  9. Post update

    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Adrián Marín (Granada CF).

  11. Booking

    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  14. Post update

    Germán Sánchez (Granada CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Granada CF. Fede Vico replaces Luis Suárez.

  16. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maxime Gonalons (Granada CF).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trincão (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.

  19. Post update

    Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jorge Molina (Granada CF).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 29th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid33227460223873
2Real Madrid33218456243271
3Barcelona33225677314671
4Sevilla33224749262370
5Real Sociedad331411851341753
6Real Betis33148114245-350
7Villarreal331213850381249
8Granada33136144354-1145
9Ath Bilbao331012114336742
10Celta Vigo331011124451-741
11Osasuna331010133139-840
12Levante33911133846-838
13Cádiz33910142849-2137
14Valencia33812134148-736
15Getafe33810152639-1334
16Alavés33710162849-2131
17Real Valladolid33515133145-1430
18Elche33612152949-2030
19Huesca33512163150-1927
20Eibar33411182346-2323
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories