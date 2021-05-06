Leicester City v Newcastle United

Premier League
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce
After a run of good results, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was left perplexed by his side's display in their 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that defenders Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are both fit.

Wes Morgan remains out with a back issue, while James Justin and Harvey Barnes are long-term absentees.

Newcastle are without Fabian Schar as a result of his red card against Arsenal but Joe Willock returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser remain on the sidelines.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester have won eight of the past 10 Premier League meetings.
  • Newcastle are aiming for a 50th league win against Leicester. Only Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Birmingham have won more often against the Foxes.

Leicester City

  • Leicester are already guaranteed to finish on their second-highest Premier League points total, behind the 81 points that won them the title in 2015-16.
  • The Foxes have lost seven home league matches this season. Only Everton and the three teams currently in the relegation zone have fared worse.
  • Their only win in the past 11 Premier League fixtures played on a Friday was the record 9-0 victory at Southampton last season.
  • They have been awarded an unrivalled 10 penalties in the league this season, but all of those were before the turn of the year. The Foxes are one of three clubs, along with Newcastle and Leeds, not to have been awarded a Premier League penalty in 2021.

Newcastle United

  • Newcastle have lost all six Premier League fixtures this season against the teams currently in the top four of the table.
  • They have taken four points from their past two away matches, as many as they had in their previous 10 attempts.
  • Steve Bruce's side have scored a league-low 33% of their goals in the first half of games this season. The Magpies have only been ahead at half-time in four Premier League matches this term.
  • Callum Wilson is the only player to score more than four Premier League goals for Newcastle this season. All 10 of his goals have been scored in the second half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34255471244780
2Man Utd331910464352967
3Leicester34196961392263
4Chelsea341710753312261
5West Ham341771055441158
6Tottenham341681060382256
7Liverpool33159955391654
8Everton33157114542352
9Arsenal34147134637949
10Aston Villa331461348381048
11Leeds34145155052-247
12Wolves34119143346-1342
13Crystal Palace33108153456-2238
14Brighton34813133539-437
15Southampton33107164159-1837
16Burnley3499163147-1636
17Newcastle3499163656-2036
18Fulham34512172545-2027
19West Brom34511183165-3426
20Sheff Utd3452271860-4217
