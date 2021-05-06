Leicester City v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

After a run of good results, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was left perplexed by his side's display in their 2-0 home defeat to Arsenal last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that defenders Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are both fit.

Wes Morgan remains out with a back issue, while James Justin and Harvey Barnes are long-term absentees.

Newcastle are without Fabian Schar as a result of his red card against Arsenal but Joe Willock returns after being ineligible against his parent club.

Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles, Karl Darlow and Ryan Fraser remain on the sidelines.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have won eight of the past 10 Premier League meetings.

Newcastle are aiming for a 50th league win against Leicester. Only Manchester United, Arsenal, West Ham and Birmingham have won more often against the Foxes.

Leicester City

Leicester are already guaranteed to finish on their second-highest Premier League points total, behind the 81 points that won them the title in 2015-16.

The Foxes have lost seven home league matches this season. Only Everton and the three teams currently in the relegation zone have fared worse.

Their only win in the past 11 Premier League fixtures played on a Friday was the record 9-0 victory at Southampton last season.

They have been awarded an unrivalled 10 penalties in the league this season, but all of those were before the turn of the year. The Foxes are one of three clubs, along with Newcastle and Leeds, not to have been awarded a Premier League penalty in 2021.

Newcastle United