Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Daryl Dike has scored nine goals in 17 Championship appearances for Barnsley

Barnsley have extended the loan deal for Orlando City striker Daryl Dike to cover the Championship play-offs.

Dike, 20, has been in fantastic form for the Reds since joining from the Major League Soccer side in February.

The USA international has scored nine goals in 17 league appearances to help the Tykes secure a top-six finish.

Valerien Ismael's side will face either Bournemouth, Brentford or Swansea as they look to return to the Premier League for the first time since 1998.