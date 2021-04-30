Mick McCarthy succeeded Neil Harris as Cardiff City manager

Manager Mick McCarthy says Cardiff City will have to sell players before they pay for any new signings this summer.

With finances hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, Cardiff could be restricted in what they are able to do when it comes to bringing in new recruits.

McCarthy said it will be a situation most clubs in the English Football League will be facing.

"I think people will have to generate money through sales and then you might have money to spend," he said.

"But there are going to be a lot of players that are going to be available, there are lots of players coming out of contract and we're on top of that for players that are.

"There are good players coming out of contract and you've just got to get in the market and see what you can afford and who can afford them.

"But in terms of spending most clubs are going to have to generate some money and it'll be an interesting window."

McCarthy says he has already made his mind up which members of his current squad he wants to keep for next season.

But the former Republic of Ireland boss would not be drawn on whether there could be a large turnover of players.

"We've got loan players that we can't do anything about, they'll all be going back to their parent clubs," McCarthy added.

"And then we'll make an announcement when it's appropriate to do it on the players who will be here and the players who won't be here.

"But certainly you can rest assured they'll all go back to their parent clubs, whether we can do anything with them again, who knows.

"Last two games, everybody can do themselves some good, whoever it might be.

"Whether it's going to be here or at another club, you want to finish the season on a high and we certainly do, so I'd expect everybody to be at full pelt on Saturday."

The Bluebirds travel to Birmingham for their penultimate game of the season with injury doubts over captain Sean Morrison, striker Max Watters and defender Jordi Osei-Tutu.