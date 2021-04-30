Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kevin Ellison has made 28 appearances for Newport this season

Newport County have reported social media abuse aimed at midfielder Kevin Ellison to police.

The Exiles will join numerous sporting organisations and clubs in a social media boycott this weekend, aimed at tackling the rise in online abuse.

The abuse of Ellison, 42, came after the planned boycott was announced.

"It's disgusting, Kevin Ellison had something the other night that has been dealt with. That's just the tip of the iceberg," Newport boss Mike Flynn said.

The "show of solidarity against online abuse" hopes to encourage companies to take a stronger stance against racist and sexist abuse on their platforms.

Flynn came off social media earlier this season thanks in part to abusive messages received over some of his selection decisions.

"Some of the things that I have seen are disgusting and people need to be made accountable for what they think is acceptable. It's an absolute disgrace what people get away with," Flynn added.

"It's fine to criticise a performance or a result but nobody has the right to throw about abuse. Personal abuse is wrong and needs to be stopped.

"It's so much easier to put negative things out there and people seem to get off on it."