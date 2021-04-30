Michael Cooper: Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper signs new contract until 2024

Michael Cooper had not started an EFL game until last September

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper has signed a new contract committing him to the club until 2024.

The 21-year-old has come up through the club's academy system and established himself as first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the current season.

Cooper was out of contract in 2022, but his performances persuaded Argyle to give him new terms a year early.

Cooper, who has been at Plymouth since he was nine, has also been named Argyle's Young Player of the Year.

"I got pulled to the side about a month or two ago and the manager said we want to give you a new deal - to which I said '100%, love that'," Cooper told the club website. external-link

"Coming into my first full season, having all the backing that I've had has been a massive help for my confidence, and probably exceeded a few of my expectations, to be fair," he added.

"All in all, I'm really happy with how my year's gone personally, and I hope to take it into next year."

