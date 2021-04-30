Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 30 April

Play-off Conference

Cardiff Met v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: The Students are unbeaten in five games after what has been a disappointing season by their standards while only goal difference separates them and Aberystwyth, who are a place above them in ninth spot.

Cefn Druids v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Druids are rock bottom of the table having conceded 74 goals, the most in the Cymru Premier this season. Jayson Starkey's side have let in 13 goals in their last three games alone and have lost five successive games. Newtown are in pole position to clinch the play-off spot. Chris Hughes' side are seventh and unbeaten in seven games, including four straight wins.

Saturday, 1 May

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Bala Town;14:30 BST: Third-placed Bala could clinch their place in Europe next season if they get a better result than Penybont, who are fourth, while striker Chris Venables needs only one goal to reach the landmark of 200 in the Cymru Premier. Barry's hopes of European qualification have been not been helped by winning only one in six games during phase two.

Caernarfon Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon produced an heroic performance against the odds in securing a point at New Saints in midweek but Huw Griffiths' side are yet to win in phase two, while Penybont have won three of their last six games to boost their European hopes.

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 17:15 BST: Champions Nomads remain top of the table but are now only two points ahead of New Saints after an exciting week. Nomads went top with a thumping 4-1 victory at Park Hall last Saturday and the Saints suffered another blow after being held to a goalless draw by Caernarfon on Tuesday. But Connah's Quay's 2-1 defeat at Bala the following evening means there will be all to play for at the Deeside Stadium on Saturday evening.

Play-off Conference

Flint Town United v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Haverfordwest are eighth in the table but will not be preoccupied about catching seventh-placed Newtown to secure a play-off spot having opted not to seek European qualification this season. The sides drew 0-0 at Bridge Meadow last Saturday with Flint looking to pull away from the bottom two spots.

Tuesday, 4 May

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Connah's Quay Nomads;19:45 BST

Caernarfon Town v Bala Town;19:45 BST

Penybont v The New Saints;19:45 BST

Play-off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Haverfordwest County; 19:45 BST

Cefn Druids v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST

Newtown v Cardiff Met;19:45 BST

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 25 April

Cardiff City v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 BST

Briton Ferry Llansawel v Cyncoed; 14:00 BST

Aberystwyth Town v Abergavenny; 14:00 BST

Swansea City v Cascade YC; 14:00 BST