Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Oostende striker Fashion Sakala will confirm his summer transfer to Rangers this weekend, with the 23-year-old Zambia international signing a four-year contract. (Daily Record) external-link

PSV Eindhoven have ruled themselves out of the race for Rangers target Joey Veerman amid reports Heerenveen have slapped a £8.5m price tag on the 22-year-old midfielder. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Newcastle United want to beat Celtic to the signature of 30-year-old Crystal Palace and Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy. (Teamtalk) external-link

Celtic caretaker manager John Kennedy admits that it will be difficult to replace Aberdeen-bound veteran captain Scott Brown as there are few players like the 35-year-old midfielder about. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Caretaker manager John Kennedy is refusing to rule himself out as Celtic's new director of football while denying that he has held any discussions with the club about the role. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he told Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay to go with his heart when choosing whether to represent the country or the land of his birth, England, in 2018. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale has revealed that the Scottish Premiership club employ a psychologist to help players deal with worsening abuse on social media. (The Scotsman, print edition)

Stenhousemuir captain Jonathan Tiffoney has denied allegations that he made slurs about David Cox's mental health as the Scottish FA compliance officer launched an inquiry into an incident with the Albion Rovers striker. (The Herald) external-link