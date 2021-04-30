Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cameron McJannet handed Ruaidhri Higgins a second win as Derry manager

A double from defender Cameron McJannet gave gritty Derry City an impressive 2-1 comeback win away to Bohemians.

The centre-half grabbed a last-minute winner to make it two victories for manager Ruaidhri Higgins in his first two games in charge.

Georgie Kelly gave the hosts a first-half lead from the penalty spot before McJannet headed home the equaliser just after the hour mark.

The draw comes after a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers in Higgins' first match.

Friday night's victory moves Derry off the bottom of the Premier Division table and above Bohemians into seventh place.

Bohemians had the upper hand for most of the first half and came close to opening the scoring early on when Andy Lyons delivered a dangerous low cross that forced an excellent clearance from Ronan Boyce.

The home side's opening goal came in the 17th minute from a Kelly penalty, with the former Derry player sending goalkeeper Nathan Gartside the wrong way after Ciaron Harkin fouled Ross Tierney in the box.

Higgins' men came within inches of equalising 10 minutes before the break when a Will Patching cross found James Akintunde but his powerful header crashed back off the crossbar.

Keith Ward then shot straight at Gartside for the hosts while Derry's David Parkhouse's was unable to get his shot away just before the half-time whistle.

Higgins' side were much-improved in the second half and McJannet's equaliser arrived in the 63rd minute when the defender powered home a header from another well-delivered Patching cross.

Gartside made a fantastic save as the match looked to be heading for a draw before the 90th minute when McJannet met a deep Patching ball into the box to guide home at the far post.