Northern Ireland and England have been drawn in Group D alongside Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says being drawn in the same World Cup qualifying group as England will help his side "in every single way".

Having made history in qualifying for Euro 2022, Northern Ireland will begin their Group D campaign in September full of confidence.

"This will be a massive stage for our players," said Shiels.

"I expect us to meet it head on and go and get something from it whether it's a result or a learning experience."

Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 achievement provided a massive boost for women's football in the country, with the promise of a major tournament still to come next year.

Two more ties against England in World Cup qualifying will, says Shiels, ensure the interest surrounding the team continues to grow.

"England is a country that promotes women's football much higher than any other country," said the manager, who signed a new contract in the wake of their Euros qualification.

"It feels to me, because we have crossed a lot of bridges and done really well in qualifying, we've become the centre of attention in our little country.

"But also the girls have brought a new culture. And then on top of that we've got two games against England, and who's to say we won't get them in the Euros? What a fantastic learning.

"It's definitely a message to further enhance and encourage the participation of young players coming through."

NI have 'moved away' from St George's Park defeat

Austria, North Macedonia, Latvia and Luxembourg have also been drawn in Group D, from which the winners will automatically qualify for the tournament with the runners-up taking part in the play-offs in October 2022.

Northern Ireland England met in a friendly at St George's Park in February, with England strolling to a 6-0 win.

"When we played them in a rush, I felt a wee bit bitter with myself where we didn't do enough on the day and we didn't give a god account of ourselves," Shiels said.

"I felt we didn't show England what we could do and how we can challenge them.

"I wasn't happy with the girls because there was too many looking for autographs from the other players.

"That's not going to happen. We've moved away from that. Hopefully the girls will understand that we have to think bigger than that."