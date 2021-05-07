Championship
Bristol CityBristol City12:30BrentfordBrentford
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich45299773343996
2Watford452610961303188
3Brentford452315776413584
4Swansea4523111156371980
5Bournemouth4522111273442977
6Barnsley45238145648877
7Reading451912146052869
8Cardiff4518131465481767
9QPR451811165454065
10Middlesbrough451810175550564
11Millwall451517134646062
12Luton451711174049-962
13Preston45177214755-858
14Stoke451415164852-457
15Blackburn451412196052854
16Nottm Forest451216173643-752
17Coventry451313194360-1752
18Birmingham451313193556-2152
19Bristol City45156244565-2051
20Huddersfield451212214869-2148
21Derby451110243355-2243
22Rotherham45118264359-1641
23Sheff Wed451210233758-2140
24Wycombe451010253669-3340
