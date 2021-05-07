Liverpool v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jannik Vestergaard (centre) was wrongly sent off last weekend for denying Leicester's Jamie Vardy a goalscoring opportunity

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will assess the fitness of several unnamed players who are nursing minor injuries.

Nat Phillips is available but Jordan Henderson is not yet in full training.

Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard can play as his red card against Leicester has been overturned.

On-loan forward Takumi Minamino is ineligible to face his parent club, while Ryan Bertrand remains sidelined by a calf problem.

Danny Ings is not fit to face his former club but could return before the end of the season as he recovers from a hamstring problem.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I'm backing Liverpool to beat a Southampton team that is missing striker Danny Ings and does not have much to play for.

But, even if they do take the three points on Saturday, it is going to be a real struggle for Jurgen Klopp's side to finish fourth now.

Firstly, Liverpool are relying on the teams above them to slip up, which I can't really see happening, but more importantly they are not playing well enough to go on the kind of run they need to make up ground.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's 1-0 victory in January's reverse fixture ended their six-match losing streak against Liverpool in the league.

Saints can complete the league double over Liverpool for only the third time, having done so in 1960-61 and 2003-04.

Liverpool are unbeaten in the past six league meetings at Anfield, winning the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Liverpool

The Reds have lost more league and cup matches in 2021 than they have won (W9, L10).

They have suffered six top-flight home defeats in a season for the first time in 67 years. Liverpool haven't lost seven at home since 1937-38.

Liverpool's solitary victory in their past 10 league games at Anfield came against Aston Villa courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold's stoppage-time goal.

They could equal the club record of nine Premier League home fixtures without a clean sheet, set in 1996 and matched in 1999.

It's nine league defeats so far for the reigning champions in 2020-21. They most recently lost 10 times in a season in 2015-16, when Jürgen Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers as manager in October.

Mo Salah has scored seven goals in seven Premier League appearances against Southampton, including five times in three matches at Anfield.

Klopp is one short of 100 wins at Anfield as Liverpool manager in all competitions (W99, D35, L17).

