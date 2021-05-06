Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha will be assessed as they seek to recover from respective knee and thigh problems.
Captain Liam Cooper returns from a three-match suspension but winger Helder Costa has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason is again expected to be without Ben Davies because of a calf injury.
Aside from that, he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
- Leeds striker Patrick Bamford plays the piano on That Peter Crouch Podcast
- Leeds and England youth player Ronnie McGrath smashes MOTDx skills challenge
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Leeds have only earned one point from their past six Premier League games against Spurs, having won the previous six meetings between 1999 and 2001.
- Tottenham's current three-match winning streak against Leeds in the league is their longest in this fixture.
- They are aiming for back-to-back league victories at Elland Road for the first time since October 1979.
- Leeds are hosting Spurs for the first time since January 2013, when the Whites won 2-1 in an FA Cup tie.
Leeds United
- Leeds are without a win in all nine of their Premier League home fixtures this season against teams currently above them in the table (D5, L4).
- All five of their home league matches so far against established top-six opposition in 2020-21 ended in a draw.
- There were 86 goals in Leeds' first 25 Premier League fixtures this season, but only 16 in the past nine games.
- They have lost seven of their past eight Premier League matches without Kalvin Phillips.
- The age difference of 35 years and 327 days between head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Tottenham counterpart Ryan Mason is the second biggest in Premier League history, after Bobby Robson and Chris Coleman (37 years and 112 days).
Tottenham Hotspur
- Ryan Mason is aiming to become the first manager or coach to win his opening three Premier League matches in charge of Tottenham.
- Spurs have scored in 11 successive league games, the longest current run in the competition. Only Manchester City have scored in more top-flight fixtures this season than the 28 by Spurs.
- They have only won three of their past 13 Premier League away matches.
- Eric Dier is one short of 200 Premier League appearances.
- All nine of Gareth Bale's Premier League goals in 2020-21 have been scored at home, and against teams currently in the bottom eight of the table.