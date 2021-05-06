Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa was disappointed with his side's display in their defeat at Brighton last Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha will be assessed as they seek to recover from respective knee and thigh problems.

Captain Liam Cooper returns from a three-match suspension but winger Helder Costa has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Tottenham's interim head coach Ryan Mason is again expected to be without Ben Davies because of a calf injury.

Aside from that, he has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have only earned one point from their past six Premier League games against Spurs, having won the previous six meetings between 1999 and 2001.

Tottenham's current three-match winning streak against Leeds in the league is their longest in this fixture.

They are aiming for back-to-back league victories at Elland Road for the first time since October 1979.

Leeds are hosting Spurs for the first time since January 2013, when the Whites won 2-1 in an FA Cup tie.

Leeds United

Leeds are without a win in all nine of their Premier League home fixtures this season against teams currently above them in the table (D5, L4).

All five of their home league matches so far against established top-six opposition in 2020-21 ended in a draw.

There were 86 goals in Leeds' first 25 Premier League fixtures this season, but only 16 in the past nine games.

They have lost seven of their past eight Premier League matches without Kalvin Phillips.

The age difference of 35 years and 327 days between head coach Marcelo Bielsa and Tottenham counterpart Ryan Mason is the second biggest in Premier League history, after Bobby Robson and Chris Coleman (37 years and 112 days).

Tottenham Hotspur