National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00WeymouthWeymouth
Venue: Borough Sports Ground

Sutton United v Weymouth

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay38237864352976
2Sutton United37219761322972
3Stockport382011764283671
4Hartlepool382010857352270
5Halifax381881260471362
6Wrexham3716101152361658
7Bromley371610115649758
8Notts County361691148371157
9Chesterfield37175154839956
10Eastleigh371511114136556
11Dag & Red37157154244-252
12Maidenhead United351310125346749
13Boreham Wood371116104539649
14Solihull Moors36146164644248
15Aldershot37146174953-448
16Yeovil36146165257-548
17Altrincham38119184054-1442
18Weymouth36106204156-1536
19Wealdstone3796224487-4333
20Woking3788213555-2032
21King's Lynn3778224081-4129
22Barnet3666243078-4824
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC