Saturday's National League game between Altrincham and Eastleigh has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rain overnight and throughout Saturday morning left pools of water on the surface at Moss Lane.

The match referee called the game off following an inspection at 11:30 BST, ruling the pitch unplayable and with more rain forecast.

No new date has yet been set for the game to be played.