Dunfermline Athletic were frustrated by Raith Rovers in a goalless first leg of the Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final.

The hosts had the better of the Fife derby contest but could find no way past goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald.

The 35-year-old made a superb first-half save to deny Kevin O'Hara, who wasted a late chance when he sent a header wide.

The sides meet in the second leg at Stark's Park on Saturday.

The winner of the tie progresses to face Dundee in the semi-final.

Raith were beaten 4-1 at East End Park in February, but kept Dunfermline at bay this time to take a slight advantage.

O'Hara's drive was superbly tipped away by MacDonald before the break and Declan McManus couldn't convert when Craig Wighton teed him up for a close-range effort.

Lewis Vaughan had a rare sight of goal for Raith, with home goalkeeper Owain Fon Williams equal to his shot.

Dunfermline continued to look the likelier to find a breakthrough and Ewen Henderson was off target with a couple of efforts. In a spell of late pressure Kerr McInroy's drive spun wide and O'Hara failed to get clean connection on his header.

What did they say?

Dunfermline Athletic manager Stevie Crawford: "The application of my players in and out of possession was excellent. I thought we created the best chances.

"We know what the challenge is now. We need to go to Stark's Park and win the game, but it's a challenge we are looking forward to."

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn: "For all the good play in the game you'd expect goals. Both goalkeepers made good saves.

"Dunfermline's home record is very good, so to come away from here with a clean sheet is pleasing. The tie is very even and very open."