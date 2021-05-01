Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Harry Wilson's Liverpool contract expires in the summer of 2023

Wales attacking midfielder Harry Wilson hopes his performances on loan at Cardiff City will help him break into Liverpool's first team next season.

Wilson, 24, is on a season-long loan at Cardiff and has produced 12 assists and scored seven goals, including a sublime hat-trick at Birmingham on Saturday.

After a fifth loan away from Anfield, he now wants to prove he can play for the Premier League champions.

"I feel I'm good enough to be in that squad," said Wilson.

"I'd like to think I could go in there and add something different.

"It's always been my aim to get into the Liverpool team and play for the club I've been at since I was eight. But you know the quality Liverpool have got, the famous front three [Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane].

"I've always been confident in my ability and, playing with the players in that team, I feel it would help me with my game.

"But that's out of my hands. That's up to the manager there to make those decisions but I'm fully focused on finishing the season with Cardiff and playing at the Euros with Wales.

"I'm determined to have a good tournament there and, if it's not with Liverpool [next season], I'm determined to get a move. I feel I deserve to play at the highest level I can."

Wilson has made only two senior appearances for Liverpool since 2015, starting one League Cup game and coming on as a substitute in the FA Cup.

During that period, he has been on loan to Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

Wilson spent last season with Bournemouth and struck seven Premier League goals, adding to his reputation as a scorer of spectacular free-kicks and long-range efforts.

He has also amassed 24 caps and five goals for Wales and, with the postponed Euro 2020 on the horizon, this will be a significant summer for the north Walian.

"I feel this season I was desperate to get out and play to make sure I was in the best physical condition I could be in heading into this summer because I knew how big it could be," Wilson said.

"I've had the game time here at Cardiff. I'm double figures for assists and I've got seven goals, so my numbers are okay but could be better.

"Heading into the summer, I feel I'm in great shape and it's up to me now to show to those teams that I deserve a move."

'Quality' Wilson deserves Liverpool chance - McCarthy

Harry Wilson (R) has scored four of his seven Cardiff goals since Mick McCarthy (L) joined in January

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy has already said he does not expect Wilson to return on loan next season.

Instead, the former Republic of Ireland, Wolves and Sunderland boss believes he is capable of forcing himself into Liverpool's team.

McCarthy said: "Why could he not go back to Liverpool and play there?

"He is their player. I'm not going to pick and choose where he should go, but he is absolute quality.

"He is a great pro. Even the first game when he was left out and everybody was shocked, he responded brilliantly.

"That's what I love about him. His ability and sheer determination to play.

"He is Liverpool's player and I would love to see him go back and play there.

"But he has been to Hull, Bournemouth, Derby, here. I think he feels he got a raw deal from the Premier League from his time at Bournemouth, because they got relegated and almost like it reflects badly on him.

"It shouldn't do. I saw him play for them. I sincerely hope [the Premier League] is where he is next year because that's where he deserves to be."