Borussia Dortmund v Holstein Kiel

B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5Holstein KielHolstein Kiel0
Line-ups
B Dortmund
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 35Hitz
- 26PiszczekSubstituted forMoreyat 62'minutesSubstituted forMeunierat 74'minutes
- 16Akanji
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 23CanSubstituted forDelaneyat 62'minutes
- 32ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 45'minutes
- 10T Hazard
- 7Sancho
- 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 2Morey
- 6Delaney
- 14Schulz
- 19Brandt
- 20Carvalho
- 24Meunier
- 27Tigges
- 36Knauff
Holstein Kiel
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 21Dähne
- 20DehmSubstituted forNeumannat 45'minutes
- 24Wahl
- 19LorenzBooked at 86mins
- 3Komenda
- 26Meffert
- 31BartelsSubstituted forMeesat 68'minutes
- 7Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forGirthat 76'minutes
- 36Hauptmann
- 11ReeseSubstituted forPorathat 45'minutes
- 23SerraSubstituted forArslanat 30'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Arslan
- 8Mühling
- 15van den Bergh
- 25Neumann
- 27Porath
- 29Mees
- 32Sterner
- 33Girth
- 35Reimann
- Referee:
- Christian Dingert
Match Stats
Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHolstein Kiel
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3