German DFB Cup
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund5Holstein KielHolstein Kiel0

Borussia Dortmund v Holstein Kiel

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forMoreyat 62'minutesSubstituted forMeunierat 74'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23CanSubstituted forDelaneyat 62'minutes
  • 32ReynaSubstituted forBrandtat 45'minutes
  • 10T Hazard
  • 7Sancho
  • 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 2Morey
  • 6Delaney
  • 14Schulz
  • 19Brandt
  • 20Carvalho
  • 24Meunier
  • 27Tigges
  • 36Knauff

Holstein Kiel

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 21Dähne
  • 20DehmSubstituted forNeumannat 45'minutes
  • 24Wahl
  • 19LorenzBooked at 86mins
  • 3Komenda
  • 26Meffert
  • 31BartelsSubstituted forMeesat 68'minutes
  • 7Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forGirthat 76'minutes
  • 36Hauptmann
  • 11ReeseSubstituted forPorathat 45'minutes
  • 23SerraSubstituted forArslanat 30'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Arslan
  • 8Mühling
  • 15van den Bergh
  • 25Neumann
  • 27Porath
  • 29Mees
  • 32Sterner
  • 33Girth
  • 35Reimann
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHolstein Kiel
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

