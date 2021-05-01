Match ends, Elche 0, Atletico Madrid 1.
Marcos Llorente's first-half goal kept Atletico Madrid on course for the La Liga title as the leaders edged Elche, who missed a late penalty.
Yannick Carrasco found Llorente inside the box and the forward's deflected strike beat goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.
Llorente then gave away a spot-kick in the 90th minute after handling the ball.
But Atletico escaped late drama as Fidel Chaves' penalty beat goalkeeper Jan Oblak but came back off the post.
The win moved Atletico on to 76 points with four games remaining.
Line-ups
Elche
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Gazzaniga
- 18Palacios ZapataSubstituted forBarragánat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 12Calvo Sanromán
- 2González
- 24Sánchez GuillénSubstituted forRodríguezat 80'minutes
- 11Morente OlivaSubstituted forPiattiat 45'minutes
- 14Gutiérrez Parejo
- 4MarconeSubstituted forFerrández Pomaresat 80'minutes
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 10MillaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forMartinez Modestoat 71'minutes
- 9BoyéBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 5Verdú
- 6Mfulu
- 7Martinez Modesto
- 8Rodríguez
- 13Badia
- 15Sánchez Benítez
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 19Barragán
- 20Piatti
- 22Rigoni
- 23Garrido Cifuentes
- 45Andreu
Atl Madrid
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Oblak
- 15SavicBooked at 90mins
- 2GiménezSubstituted forFelipeat 82'minutes
- 22Hermoso
- 23Trippier
- 14Llorente
- 4Kondogbia
- 21CarrascoBooked at 41mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forKokeat 65'minutes
- 11LemarBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSequeiraat 57'minutes
- 9SuárezSubstituted forSaúlat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 5Torreira
- 6Koke
- 7Sequeira
- 8Saúl
- 16Herrera
- 18Felipe
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- Mario Melero López
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elche 0, Atletico Madrid 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Boyé (Elche) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Barragán with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dani Calvo (Elche) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Barragán following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Elche 0, Atletico Madrid 1. Fidel (Elche) hits the left post with a left footed shot.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Hand ball by Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Barragán (Elche) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Víctor Rodríguez with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josan (Elche) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fidel.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Raúl Guti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.
Post update
Geoffrey Kondogbia (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Víctor Rodríguez (Elche).
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez replaces Luis Suárez.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Felipe replaces José Giménez.
Post update
João Félix (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.