Highlights: Glentoran and Linfield share spoils after Oval stalemate

Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns saved a late Robbie McDaid penalty as the Blues and a lacklustre Glentoran played out a scoreless draw at the Oval.

The result puts a dent in the Glens' title hopes as they remain seven points behind Linfield with four games left.

Blues sub Andy Waterworth had a header cleared off the line in injury time and Shayne Lavery missed a good first-half chance.

Jay Donnelly wasted a fine opportunity for the Glens just before the penalty.

Coleraine defeated Cliftonville to leapfrog the Glens into second place and move to within six points of Linfield, who are still closing in on their third Irish Premiership title success in a row.

Coming into the match seven points behind the leaders and needing a victory to boost their slim chances of winning the league, Mick McDermott's men delivered a lacklustre performance until finding some attacking urgency in the final 15 minutes.

The penalty was awarded in the 79th minute when Jimmy Callacher charged down a Gael Bigirimana shot, with the ball striking the Linfield defender's hand.

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew made his first league start after injury

McDaid took the spot-kick but it was a good height for the former Bannsiders goalkeeper who dived to his left to make what could prove to be crucial save.

The hosts had an another excellent opportunity moments before that when Jay Donnelly got in down the left, but, with McDaid in space in the middle, Donnelly's pass inside was well over-hit and the chance was wasted.

In what is likely to be his final Big Two appearance, Andy Waterworth came off the bench and looked to have scored in injury time before his goal-bound header was cleared off the line by Rhys Marshall.

Linfield striker Lavery missed the best chance of the first half in the 19th minute, dragging his low shot wide from a good position inside the box after Joel Cooper got in down the right and pulled the ball back.

Glentoran's only effort of the half came in the third minute when Jay Donnelly made the most of a careless Kirk Millar pass to cut inside and get a well-hit snapshot away, forcing a fine low save from Johns.

