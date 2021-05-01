Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Forfar Athletic have been relegated from Scottish League 1 despite their 2-1 victory at Peterhead.

Dumbarton replaced Clyde in the relegation play-off spot after losing 2-0 at Broadwood, but have a five-point lead over Forfar with one game to play.

Airdrieonians secured a promotion play-off spot thanks to a 2-0 win at Cove Rangers, who were already assured of a top-four finish.

The final place is now between Montrose and Falkirk.

The Links Park men kept their hopes alive and moved two points behind Falkirk with a crucial 2-1 triumph over them.

The visitors fought back from Conor Sammon's early opener with strikes from Cammy Ballantyne and Lewis Milne.

Forfar's four-season stay in the division is over but they went down fighting. A Danny Strachan own goal and Scott Shepherd finish either side of Scott Brown's counter gave the Angus club victory at Peterhead.

Calum Gallagher and Dean Ritchie netted Airdrie's second-half strikes at Cove, who have now played all their fixtures. A point for Airdrie against Falkirk on Tuesday will be enough to see them pip Cove to second.

Clyde climbed out of the relegation zone with Mark Lamont and Ross Cunningham scoring to condemn Dumbarton to defeat. The Sons are a point adrift heading into the final game.