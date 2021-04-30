Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leroy Millar and Sean Ward in action at the Showgrounds

Ballymena United moved to within three points of Glenavon in the battle for the seventh spot which would secure a European play-off berth berth with a 3-1 win at the Showgrounds.

Paul McElroy took advantage of Sean Ward's weak back-pass to score from an acute angle on the hour mark.

Shay McCartan doubled the lead with a penalty on 68 and Kofi Balmer headed in the third 10 minutes from time.

Calvin Douglas pulled one back with a late stunning 30-yard strike.

For Ballymena, it was their first win in six Premiership outings, while Glenavon suffer just a third top-flight reverse in 12.

Paul McElroy capitalises on a defensive error to put Ballymena in front

The Lurgan Blues had won each of the three previous meetings between the sides this season but it was the hosts who had the best chance of the first half when Craig Hyland pushed McCartan's free-kick round the post.

In the second half, McElroy intercepted Ward's attempted back-pass, rounded Hyland and found the net from a tight angle.

McCartan slammed home his spot-kick after Balmer had been fouled in the area by Andrew Doyle, then Balmer scored with a looping header from Ross Redman's delivery from the right.

Douglas's fiercely struck drive into the top corner in the 88th minute was his first goal for Glenavon.

Calvin Douglas scores a stunning goal to pull one back for Glenavon.

Point win for the first time in 14

Meanwhile in Saturday's other bottom six clash on Saturday, Warrenpoint Town won for the first time in 14 Premiership games when they came from behind to beat Portadown 2-1 at Shamrock Park.

Portadown grabbed a 17th minute lead from the penalty spot after Paul Finnegan was impeded as he attempted to get on the end of a George Tipton free kick and Adam Salley beat Andy Coleman from the penalty spot.

Warrenpoint's equaliser on 27 minutes certainly had an element of controversy about it. As Jacob Carney same out of his goal to collect a through ball, he was challenged by Fra McCaffrey and as the ball broke loose, the Town skipper guided home a neat finish from an acute angle.

Warrenpoint should have gone in front five minutes into the second half when Ryan Swan's cut-back fell to Alan O'Sullivan but the striker could only put the ball wide from six yards.

But O'Sullivan made amends on 62 minutes when he steered home from close range after Kealan Dillon's header was headed back across goal by Daniel Byrne.

Portadown almost grabbed an equaliser in the closing minutes but Coleman made a superb stop from Lee Bonis' free kick, while Adam McCallum also flashed a shot just wide late on.

