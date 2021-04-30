Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lens 1.
Neymar scored one and set up the other as champions Paris St-Germain beat Lens to move top of Ligue 1 and put the pressure back on title rivals Lille.
The Brazil forward slotted in the opener at Parc des Princes, then saw his corner headed in by Marquinhos.
Fifth-placed Lens halved the deficit almost immediately when Ignatius Ganago reacted quickly in the box to fire in.
But PSG saw out a vital victory to move two points clear of Lille, who host ninth-placed Nice later on Saturday.
Even if Lille regain top spot, PSG ensured they go into Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City on the back of a morale-boosting win.
PSG were without France striker Kylian Mbappe, who was struggling with a calf injury and not risked by manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Pochettino also started winger Angel di Maria and midfielder Marco Verratti on the bench, although Neymar played 90 minutes before being substituted in injury time.
PSG, who are going for a fourth successive Ligue 1 title, travel to Manchester trailing 2-1 from the first leg in the French capital.
