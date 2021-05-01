Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Spurs player Christian Eriksen's deflected strike was his third goal of the Serie A season

Inter Milan closed in on their first Italian Serie A title since 2010 with second-half goals from Christian Eriksen and Achraf Hakimi at Crotone.

Inter will be crowned champions on Sunday if second-placed Atalanta fail to claim all three points at Sassuolo.

Denmark midfielder Eriksen broke the deadlock shortly after being brought on as a substitute by boss Antonio Conte.

Hakimi added another in injury time as the away win also confirmed bottom side Crotone's instant return to Serie B.

Even if Atalanta earn victory against eighth-placed Sassuolo, Inter know they would need just one point from their final four matches to lift the Scudetto.

Conte's side are 14 points clear of Atalanta and have a superior head-to-head record over their nearest rivals.

It would represent another title triumph for Conte, who led Juventus to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014.

The former Italy and Chelsea manager has transformed Inter's fortunes since arriving in May 2019, leading them to a Serie A runners-up finish and the Europa League final last season.

It followed a downturn in the club's fortunes over much of the previous decade, having finished as low as ninth in 2013 and not reaching a major final in the previous seven seasons.