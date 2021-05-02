Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Morgan Whittaker headed Swansea level against Derby before Connor Roberts' winner

Morgan Whittaker believes momentum is key for Swansea City as they prepare for the Championship play-offs.

Swansea know they will face either Bournemouth or Barnsley after Saturday's victory over Derby County.

Ex-Rams youngster Whittaker, 20, says Steve Cooper's team are determined to finish the regular season with a flourish.

"Anything can happen in the play-offs so it's good to have that momentum," he said.

Swansea secured their top-six spot with a draw at Reading last weekend, but fought back after going 1-0 down to Derby to win for the first time in four matches, thanks to goals from Whittaker and Connor Roberts.

Their final game before the play-offs is against a Watford side who have already secured automatic promotion.

Swansea cannot catch third-placed Brentford, but know they will be at home in the second leg of the play-offs should they avoid defeat at Vicarage Road.

Bournemouth, who host Stoke on the final day, and Barnsley, who welcome champions Norwich to Oakwell, are both three points behind Steve Cooper's Swans.

"These two games could easily have been games where we didn't play our stronger teams or got minutes for people, but I think it's important to take good momentum into the play-offs," added Whittaker.

"I haven't really thought about who we will play. I think as a team we will back ourselves against any of the other three teams. As long as we focus on ourselves, we will be all right."

Whittaker made just his third Swansea league start against Derby, having joined the south Wales club from the Rams for around £700,000 in February.

Before he headed home the equaliser against Derby, his one previous Swansea goal in 11 appearances had come in the FA Cup against Manchester City.

Whittaker celebrated by putting a finger in each ear.

"I am over the moon," he said. "It was my first Championship goal so obviously I think I am going to celebrate.

"It was meaning no disrespect to Derby. It was about us getting the points and keeping the momentum going."

Swansea forward Andre Ayew and key defender Marc Guehi missed the Derby game because of injury issues, but Cooper says the duo will definitely be fit for the play-offs.