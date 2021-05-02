Last updated on .From the section Irish

Paul McElroy followed his Irish Cup double with the opener for Ballymena on Saturday

Irish Premiership Date: Tuesday, 4 May Coverage: Watch Carrick Rangers v Ballymena at 19:30 BST on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer; Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster & BBC Sounds with goal clips and text updates on the BBC Sport website

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says Saturday's win over Glenavon has given his team a "little chance" of securing a European play-off spot.

A 3-1 win moved the Sky Blues to within three points of seventh-placed Glenavon with four games remaining.

The team in seventh will earn a place in the Europa Conference League play-offs at the end of the season.

"We have to go and lift ourselves again," said Jeffrey, whose side travel to Carrick Rangers on Tuesday evening.

"We've given ourselves a little chance, but we have to keep going and keep that momentum the way it is at present."

Paul McElroy and Kofi Balmer goals, either side of a Shay McCartan penalty, lifted Ballymena to an important three points over Glenavon, completing a satisfying week for the Braidmen after Tuesday's Irish Cup win over Portadown.

Paul McElroy capitalises on a defensive error to put Ballymena in front against Glenavon

Jeffrey admitted that his side were "unusually lethargic" at the start of the second half before a moment of "brilliance" from McElroy swung the game in Ballymena's favour.

"We were being reactive rather than proactive," said Jeffrey.

"It took what I can only describe as a piece of brilliance. Fantastic energy and work-rate to close the goalkeeper down and get the ball, but the finish was phenomenal.

"That laid the foundation for us to go on because, at that time, Glenavon were very much on top.

"It's a massive win. When you take the week into account, we had two big games to keep our season going. To come out on top in both shows emotional strength and mental resolve, so I can only praise the players."

Were Glenavon to lose to Portadown on Tuesday with Ballymena beating Carrick, Jeffrey's side would move above the Lurgan Blues into seventh on goal difference with three games left.

Ballymena have beaten Carrick 2-0 in all three of their previous meeting this season, but Niall Currie's men approach the game in buoyant form after Friday's win at Dungannon Swifts.

Tuesday features a six-match Premiership programme with leaders Linfield at home to Crusaders. Victory for David Healy's Blues, and defeat for second-placed Coleraine at Glentoran, would move them nine points clear and all but wrap up a fourth title in five years.

Cliftonville aim to put Saturday's defeat by Coleraine behind them when they host a Larne side fresh off an impressive 3-1 win over Crusaders, while in the bottom half Glenavon welcome Portadown to Mourneview Park with Dungannon at home to Warrenpoint Town.