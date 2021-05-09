League One
WiganWigan Athletic12:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Swindon Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull452781080374389
2Peterborough452591179453484
3Blackpool4522111259372277
4Sunderland452016969412876
5Lincoln City4522101369501976
6Portsmouth452191565501572
7Oxford Utd452181673561771
8Charlton4519141269561371
9Ipswich451812154345-266
10MK Dons451811166459565
11Gillingham451810176260264
12Doncaster45197196263-164
13Accrington451713156268-664
14Crewe451712165359-663
15Fleetwood451612174843560
16Burton451512186169-857
17Shrewsbury451315174854-654
18Plymouth451411205379-2653
19Wimbledon451214195470-1650
20Wigan45139235173-2248
21Rochdale451014215878-2044
22Northampton451111234066-2644
23Swindon45124295186-3540
24Bristol Rovers45108274069-2938
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC