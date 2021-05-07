Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Brom must realistically win on Sunday and hope other results go their way if they are to avoid relegation this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney could make his first league appearance for five weeks, having returned from a knee injury to play against Villarreal on Thursday.

Granit Xhaka pulled out of that game with a muscle complaint and will be assessed, while Cedric has recovered from illness.

David Luiz is a doubt because of the hamstring problem he sustained against Newcastle last weekend.

West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Robert Snodgrass will miss West Brom's final four games of the season with a back injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have already got Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back and firing after his illness, and having Alexandre Lacazette fit too really increases their goal threat.

Defeat here would send West Brom down, but it is just a matter of time until that happens anyway.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v The Sherlocks drummer Brandon Crook

It's their worst record since the 1994-95 season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 Premier League home matches against West Brom and haven't lost since September 2010.

West Brom have lost seven successive top-flight games away to Arsenal, only scoring once.

Arsenal have scored in all 25 Premier League meetings.

Arsenal

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past five away league games (W3, D2).

Arsenal have won 27 league points in away matches this season, five more than at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side have equalled the club Premier League record of seven home defeats in a season. They haven't fared worse at home in a top-flight season since losing nine games in 1929-30.

They have lost 13 Premier League fixtures in a 38-match season for only the second time, emulating 2017-18.

Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in three appearances against West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion