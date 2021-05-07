Premier League
ArsenalArsenal19:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce looking frustrated with his team
West Brom must realistically win on Sunday and hope other results go their way if they are to avoid relegation this weekend

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney could make his first league appearance for five weeks, having returned from a knee injury to play against Villarreal on Thursday.

Granit Xhaka pulled out of that game with a muscle complaint and will be assessed, while Cedric has recovered from illness.

David Luiz is a doubt because of the hamstring problem he sustained against Newcastle last weekend.

West Brom loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles is ineligible to face his parent club.

Robert Snodgrass will miss West Brom's final four games of the season with a back injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal have already got Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back and firing after his illness, and having Alexandre Lacazette fit too really increases their goal threat.

Defeat here would send West Brom down, but it is just a matter of time until that happens anyway.

Prediction: 2-0

Arsenal have failed to score in 12 league games this season
It's their worst record since the 1994-95 season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal have won 10 of their 12 Premier League home matches against West Brom and haven't lost since September 2010.
  • West Brom have lost seven successive top-flight games away to Arsenal, only scoring once.
  • Arsenal have scored in all 25 Premier League meetings.

Arsenal

  • The Gunners are unbeaten in their past five away league games (W3, D2).
  • Arsenal have won 27 league points in away matches this season, five more than at the Emirates Stadium.
  • Mikel Arteta's side have equalled the club Premier League record of seven home defeats in a season. They haven't fared worse at home in a top-flight season since losing nine games in 1929-30.
  • They have lost 13 Premier League fixtures in a 38-match season for only the second time, emulating 2017-18.
  • Alexandre Lacazette has scored four goals in three appearances against West Brom.

West Bromwich Albion

  • With four games left, West Brom are 10 points adrift of safety. A loss on Sunday would see them relegated for a joint-record fifth time.
  • Albion have lost one of their past five games in the Premier League (W2, D2).
  • Sam Allardyce is winless in all 17 away matches as a manager versus Arsenal in all competitions (D4, L13).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City34255471244780
2Man Utd331910464352967
3Leicester34196961392263
4Chelsea341710753312261
5West Ham341771055441158
6Tottenham341681060382256
7Liverpool33159955391654
8Everton33157114542352
9Arsenal34147134637949
10Aston Villa331461348381048
11Leeds34145155052-247
12Wolves34119143346-1342
13Crystal Palace33108153456-2238
14Brighton34813133539-437
15Southampton33107164159-1837
16Burnley3499163147-1636
17Newcastle3499163656-2036
18Fulham34512172545-2027
19West Brom34511183165-3426
20Sheff Utd3452271860-4217
View full Premier League table

