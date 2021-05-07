Aston Villa v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side reach the Europa League final with an 8-5 aggregate victory over Roma

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa remain without captain Jack Grealish for a 12th successive match, but he could return for their fixture with Everton on Thursday.

Midfielder Morgan Sanson is also still absent with a knee injury.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reported that he has no new injury problems following their Europa League semi-final clash with Roma.

However, given that they are playing four times in just eight days, he will rotate his squad.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Following the second leg of their Europa League semi-final with Roma on Thursday, this is the second of four games in eight days for Manchester United.

But their squad is big enough to deal with that schedule and, other than their top two or three players - like Bruno Fernandes for example - the difference between their first and second choices in each position is not very big.

Aston Villa are no pushovers, as they showed with their win at Everton last time out, but United should deliver whatever team they put out.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League away games against Aston Villa since a 3-1 loss on the opening day of the 1995-96 campaign. It's the longest unbeaten away run one side has had against another in English top-flight history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the last Manchester United team to lose a game at Villa Park when they were beaten 3-0 in a League Cup third-round clash in 1999.

Aston Villa have earned just one victory in the past 44 Premier League meetings and are winless in their last 16 against United since a 1-0 triumph at Old Trafford in December 2009.

Aston Villa

Villa have lost nine Premier League matches in 2021 - only three sides have fared worse. The Villans lost only four of their 14 league fixtures this season before the turn of the year.

They are aiming to win consecutive league games for the first time since December.

They've not beaten a team in the Premier League's top two since a 1-0 win over Chelsea in March 2014, drawing three and losing nine of their subsequent 12 attempts.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets this season than the 14 by Villa. However, no top-flight side is on a longer current run of matches without a clean sheet as Villa's seven.

Ollie Watkins is one shy of equalling the club record for the most Premier League goals scored by an Englishman in a season: 14, set by Julian Joachim in 1998-99.

Watkins' seven Premier League goals against established top-six opponents is the most by any player this season.

Manchester United