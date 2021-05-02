Valencia v Barcelona

Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).
ValenciaValencia0BarcelonaBarcelona0
Formation 5-3-2
Formation 3-1-4-2
Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).
Offside, Valencia. Toni Lato tries a through ball, but José Gayà is caught offside.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a through ball.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Atl Madrid
|34
|23
|7
|4
|61
|22
|39
|76
|2
|Real Madrid
|34
|22
|8
|4
|58
|24
|34
|74
|3
|Barcelona
|34
|22
|6
|6
|77
|31
|46
|72
|4
|Sevilla
|33
|22
|4
|7
|49
|26
|23
|70
|5
|Real Sociedad
|34
|14
|11
|9
|51
|35
|16
|53
|6
|Villarreal
|34
|13
|13
|8
|51
|38
|13
|52
|7
|Real Betis
|34
|14
|9
|11
|43
|46
|-3
|51
|8
|Granada
|34
|13
|6
|15
|43
|55
|-12
|45
|9
|Celta Vigo
|34
|11
|11
|12
|46
|51
|-5
|44
|10
|Ath Bilbao
|33
|10
|12
|11
|43
|36
|7
|42
|11
|Osasuna
|34
|10
|10
|14
|31
|41
|-10
|40
|12
|Cádiz
|34
|10
|10
|14
|29
|49
|-20
|40
|13
|Levante
|34
|9
|11
|14
|38
|48
|-10
|38
|14
|Valencia
|34
|8
|13
|13
|41
|48
|-7
|37
|15
|Getafe
|34
|8
|10
|16
|26
|40
|-14
|34
|16
|Alavés
|34
|7
|10
|17
|28
|52
|-24
|31
|17
|Real Valladolid
|34
|5
|16
|13
|32
|46
|-14
|31
|18
|Huesca
|34
|6
|12
|16
|32
|50
|-18
|30
|19
|Elche
|34
|6
|12
|16
|29
|50
|-21
|30
|20
|Eibar
|34
|5
|11
|18
|26
|46
|-20
|26