Spanish La Liga
ValenciaValencia0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Valencia v Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Valencia

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Correia
  • 5Gabriel
  • 15Guillamón
  • 3Latorre
  • 14Gayà
  • 8Soler
  • 18Wass
  • 19Racic
  • 22Gómez
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 4Mangala
  • 6Reis Ferreira
  • 9Gameiro
  • 10Oliva
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 16Blanco
  • 17Cheryshev
  • 20Lee
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 24Piccini
  • 30Musah

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 4Araujo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 5Busquets
  • 2Dest
  • 21de Jong
  • 16González
  • 18Alba
  • 10Messi
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 8Pjanic
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Puig
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 17Machado Trincão
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 20Roberto
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 27Kourouma Kourouma
  • 28Mingueza
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamValenciaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ronald Araujo (Barcelona).

  2. Post update

    Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maxi Gómez (Valencia).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Valencia. Toni Lato tries a through ball, but José Gayà is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  7. Post update

    Hugo Guillamón (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a through ball.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Top Stories