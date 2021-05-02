Defender Cameron McJannet has scored three goals in his last three games

League of Ireland Premier Division: Derry City v Finn Harps Venue: The Ryan McBride Brandywell Date: Monday, 3 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Ruaidhri Higgins believes Derry City "should be expecting to win at home no matter who we are playing" ahead of Monday's derby with Finn Harps.

Derry have won both their League of Ireland matches under new boss Higgins.

Finn Harps are three points ahead of their north-west rivals after eight matches.

"This is a massive football club. If you are not prepared to take on responsibility and win matches then you are at the wrong place," said Higgins.

The 36-year-old replaced Declan Devine as manager after Derry had a winless start to their season. The Candystripes have won both their fixtures since Higgins' appointment to move from the foot of the table up to seventh.

Higgins added he is yet to decide on a starting team to take on Finn Harps, who sit in fourth, but Darren Cole will definitely miss out through injury while Ciaran Coll will undergo a late fitness test.

"It's been a brilliant start and I couldn't have asked any more from the players. We've no time to get excited, we have a huge game and hopefully we have prepared as best we can.

"Harps have three more points than us but we are on a good run of form. The matches between us are always tight and form can go out the window in these matches.

"We should be expecting to win at home no matter who we are playing. That has to be the mindset or we are wasting our time.

"We have a bit of momentum at the minute and players are in good form. We need to capitalise on the momentum that we gained and try to pick up another three points."