Glasgow City held onto top spot in SWPL 1 despite playing the final 10 minutes against Spartans with no goalkeeper.

Erin Clachers was sent off, leaving Scott Booth no choice but to put defender Jenna Clark in goal, but the champions held on to win 3-1.

Rangers beat Motherwell 6-0 to stay within three points of City ahead of the top two meeting next weekend.

Third-place Celtic hammered Forfar Farmington 8-0, and Hibernian beat Edinburgh rivals Hearts 6-0.

At Broadwood, Arna Asgrimsdottir's header after 20 minutes put City in front against fourth-placed Spartans.

A composed finish from Jo Love finish doubled the lead before a superb Ode Fulutudilu effort made it 3-0 before half-time.

Katherine Smart pulled one back for Debbi McCulloch's side but City held off the fight-back.

Chantelle Swaby scored her first goal from Rangers as they hammered Motherwell at the Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie.

Chelsea Cornet, Zoe Ness, Lizzie Arnot and a second-half double from Kirsten Reilly double means Malky Thomson's side could go top should they beat Glasgow City next weekend.

After drawing with Forfar Farmington earlier in the season, Celtic scored four goals in each half as they handed another heavy defeat to the Angus side, who have now conceded 19 goals in their last two games.

Hibernian gained revenge for their 1-0 defeat to Hearts earlier in the season by winning the Edinburgh derby.

They were ahead in the opening minutes through Ellis Notley and Amy Gallacher's double made it three before the break.

Carla Boyce scored a header before Gallacher completed her hat-trick, then won a penalty for Rachael Boyle to make it six.