The Irish Premiership title hopes of Glentoran and Coleraine are all but over after a 1-1 draw between the sides at the Oval.

Rory Donnelly headed Glentoran into the lead from Dale Gorman's free-kick on 77 minutes.

Stephen Lowry's deflected strike secured a draw for Coleraine with two minutes remaining.

Linfield's victory over Crusaders means the leaders are eight points clear of Coleraine with three games remaining.

Glentoran are a point further back from the Bannsiders in third place.

In a busy opening five minutes in east Belfast, Andrew Mitchell almost got a shot away in the area but couldn't get the ball out of his feet and Coleraine captain Stephen O'Donnell hit the top of the crossbar with a header from Ben Doherty's corner.

Mitchell, Jay Donnelly and Robbie McDaid all spurned half-chances for the home side, who had the majority of the possession but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.

Coleraine managed to see more of the ball towards the end of the first half and almost took the lead when Luke McCullough's clearance almost bounced into his own net.

Josh Carson nearly found the bottom corner from the resulting corner but his snapshot from the edge of the area flashed wide.

Stephen Lowry levels for the Bannsiders

After the restart Doherty's effort swerved into the side netting and Jay Donnelly had two efforts, one well over the bar and the second into the gloves of Martin Gallagher, before Rhys Marshall's superb effort curled wide from the edge of the area. The right back charged forward and cut back on his weaker left foot but his strike was wide of the mark from 18 yards.

The game looked like it was petering out however Donnelly got on the end of Gorman's free-kick and the forward's header evaded Martin Gallagher and nestled in the bottom corner.

Gorman, whose first touch was to provide the assist after coming off the bench, nearly added a second with a low strike from the edge of the area and then saw his thundering free-kick rattle off the woodwork.

However the Bannsiders punished Glentoran for their missed chances when Lowry converted from the edge of the box on 88 minutes. The hosts failed to fully clear Stewart Nixon's long throw and the ball eventually found its way to Lowry, whose strike deflected off Patrick McClean and beat the stranded Rory Brown.

Linfield need two points from their remaining three matches to secure a 55th league title.